Sydney is a city made for summers.

In the warmer months, you can make the most of outdoor dining, rooftop bars, dozens of beaches and Sydney's beautiful bronzed inhabitants. But of course, the iconic sights – from the Opera House and Harbour Bridge to tracts of bushlands and parks – can be enjoyed year-round. Whether you’re mad about boating and surfing or prefer to dive into arts and culture, we can help you pick the best time to visit this eclectic city.

The Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race is one of the world's greatest © PomInOz / Getty Images

December to February is summer high season and the peak time for visitors

Summer brings hot, humid days and balmy evenings. Sydney buzzes year round, but particularly over the Christmas and New Year period. First, the spectacular Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race departs the harbor on Boxing Day. Then New Year’s Eve goes off with a bang with show-stopping fireworks displays over the water. Next, cricket comes to Sydney in January, with the Test beginning on New Year’s Day, plus raucous T20 matches at Sydney Cricket Ground. If you’ve never been to cricket, this is an excellent place to start. If sports leave you yawning, you might want to book tickets to one of the many performances at the Sydney Festival.

This is the high season for Australian holidaymakers: schools close, so you’ll find major tourist attractions particularly busy with families. Pre-book any must-see sights or activities before you travel. Accommodation prices are steeper in the high season, and beaches can get a little crowded. Car parking will be nigh on impossible, so plan to use Sydney's public transportation system instead.

March to May and September to November are the best times for festivals and events

Summer may bring the crowds to Sydney, but the shoulder seasons between March and May and September to November attract plenty of interstate and international visitors, with major festivals being the big draw. The autumn months also deliver slightly cooler temperatures – but don't worry, you won’t need to pack winter woolies for subtropical Sydney.

If there was ever a time to get flamboyant, it’s at Sydney’s famous and much-loved Gay and Lesbian Mardis Gras, which paints the city in queer pride every February and March. Sydney also hosts a slew of arts festivals in the fall, from electrifying Vivid to the cutting-edge art at Sydney Biennale and the star-studded Sydney Writers Festival.

The spring, September to November, is dominated by sporting events like the National Rugby League Grand Final (although Queensland is vying for it), the Sydney Running Festival, which takes runners over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and in late August, City2Surf. For something more sedate, check out the homegrown Sculpture by the Sea when Bondi transforms into a giant outdoor sculpture garden.

June to August is a quieter time to visit

Cool wintery days mean lower tourist numbers, so you’ll find rainy day attractions like Sydney’s many museums and art galleries are less crowded. You’re also more likely to get those rare restaurant bookings you would have missed out on in the summer peak season. Sydney’s dining scene has gone from strength to strength, so expect to have some of the best meals of your life.

Accommodation bargains abound with “stay three nights, pay for two” style deals. Sydney's Blue Mountains embrace winter hygge vibes at Yulefest (that’s Christmas in July for all you northern hemisphere readers). Wealthy Sydneysiders either jet off to the Snowy Mountains or New Zealand to chase the slopes in winter, or to escape the cold by taking their winter breaks somewhere sunnier, like far north Queensland – or Europe.

For those looking for big-screen entertainment, there’s the Sydney Film Festival with “the best, strangest and most exciting cinema” screened over two weeks in June at the gorgeous art deco State Theatre. Sports fans are kept entertained in winter with the State of Origin series (an annual best-of-three rugby league series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons) and the Bledisloe Cup (a rugby union series between Australia and New Zealand).

Here's a monthly guide to what you can expect throughout the year in Sydney.

January is hot and busy

The peak of the peak season with school summer holidays in full swing, taking advantage of the long, hot days. On average, this is the hottest month.

Key events: Sydney Festival, International Cricket Test, Australia Day, Yabun celebrates Aboriginal culture on January 26.

February is full of celebration

Almost as hot as January, but the kids are back at school, so the beaches are less crowded. Sydney has an excellent Chinatown and a strong Chinese population, so you can't miss the colors of Chinese New Year parades either. The Mardi Gras influx starts to arrive mid-February and the month closes with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, a spectacle everyone in Sydney loves to watch, whether they're part of the queer community or not.

Key events: Sydney Lunar Festival (Chinese New Year), Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (through early March).

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras takes place in Sydney in February © attilavalentina / Shutterstock

March means mild weather and more parties

Temperatures are still balmy, but it's traditionally Sydney's wettest month so take an umbrella or a raincoat out with you for the day. Festivities continue with St Patrick's celebrations and the King Street Carnival.

Key events: St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, King Street Carnival in Newtown.

April is likely to be wet

As autumn progresses, showers are more frequent, but it's never particularly cold. Locals make the most of the long Easter weekend, which coincides with a two-week school holidays period, creating a second mini-peak season in Sydney. Children love the Royal Easter Show, but parents may want to set a budget before they arrive.

Key events: Royal Easter Show, Sydney Comedy Festival (until mid-May), ANZAC Day.

May is a good time to explore the arts

Average daily temperature highs finally dip below 20°C (68°F), and rainfall can put a stop to many outdoor plans, but Sydneysiders take it as an opportunity to lean into their arts and literary side.

Key events: Biennale of Sydney, Vivid Sydney (until mid-June), Sydney Writers’ Festival, National Reconciliation Week.

June has the darkest days

Sunshine hours shrink to their lowest levels as winter kicks in. The rugby league season keeps passions running hot.

Key events: State of Origin Series, Sydney Film Festival, Yulefest Blue Mountains (through August).

July is Sydney's coldest time of year

The kids escape from school for the first two weeks of Sydney's coldest month, where the daily highs rarely strike above the mid-teens, and the lows are in single figures, just… Bring a warm coat but gloves, scarves and hats shouldn't be necessary. Museums are busy with kid-friendly activities.

Key events: NAIDOC Week.

August is good for cold-water swimmers

August is chilly but dry – perfect for a run to the beach, but only the most hardy types are tempted to get in for some cold-water swimming.

Key event: City2Surf Run.

With spectacular Bondi Beach as your training space, it's easy to get out for a run © Getty Images

September's sunnier days bring the locals outside

Spring brings warming weather and sunny days. September is traditionally Sydney's driest month, and daily highs scrape back above 20°C (68°F). This is peak pre-summer fitness time in Sydney. Expect to see groups running, cycling and parkouring around the city. Head to Bondi for the Festival of Winds to take colorful photos of giant kites.

Key events: Bledisloe Cup, Sydney Design Week, Festival of the Winds, Sydney Running Festival, Manly Jazz Festival.

October has pleasant spring weather

Workers get the Labour Day long weekend to enjoy October's spring weather, while school students get the whole first week off. Once again, major sites might be busier during school holidays.

Key events: National Rugby League Grand Final, Sydney Night Noodle Markets, Bondi's Sculpture by the Sea (through early November).

November is often Sydney's sunniest month

November is a great time to visit Sydney. It's usually the sunniest month, averaging nearly eight hours of rays per day, with temperatures warm but rarely scorching.

December is when it starts to get busy

Hello, summer! Decembers in Sydney are hot and dry, and for the first three weeks, the beaches are not too crowded before the school holidays unleash the masses. From Christmas onward, things go crazy.

Key events: Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, New Year’s Eve.