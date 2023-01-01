Tasman National Park embraces the sky-high sea cliffs around Cape Raoul, Cape Hauy, Cape Pillar, Tasman Island and the craggy coast near Eaglehawk Neck. Bushwalking here is superb: hike to Cape Hauy, peering down onto the famed Totem Pole, from Fortescue Bay, which has great camping, or to the dolerite towers at the tip of Cape Raoul. The four-day Three Capes Track runs entirely inside this national park.

Another lovely walk extends to Waterfall Bay in the park's north from Devil's Kitchen near Eaglehawk Neck.