Isolated Lime Bay State Reserve is a beautiful area (via Premaydena and Saltwater River) aflutter with rare birds and butterflies, and with some lazy coastal walks. From Lime Bay itself, the 2½-hour return journey to Lagoon Beach is an untaxing amble. To the north, along a sandy track, there’s basic bush camping (unpowered sites per two people/family $13/26, extra adult/child $5/2.50) with pit toilets. BYO water and fuel stoves.