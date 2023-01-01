No one is really sure how it all started, but the raggedy collection of fishing shacks at Doo Town (3km south of Eaglehawk Neck on the way to the Blowhole) all contain the word ‘Doo’ in their names. There’s the sexy ‘Doo Me’, the approving ‘We Doo’, the Beatles-esque ‘Love Me Doo’, and (our favourite) the melancholic ‘Doo Write’. We doo hope the new breed of architecturally adventurous beach houses here maintain the tradition. Definitely worth a dootour.