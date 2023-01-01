Maria Island National Park

With its chequered history, car-free Maria Island has some interesting World Heritage–listed convict and industrial ruins among exquisite natural features: forests, mountains, fossil-studded limestone cliffs, vividly patterned sandstone cliffs, and empty beaches. Maria is popular with bushwalkers, mountain bikers and birdwatchers, and snorkellers and divers are in for a treat. Island info is available at the visitor reception area in the old Commissariat Store near the pier. Getting here is part of the adventure: catch the ferry from Triabunna.