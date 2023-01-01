Eaglehawk Neck Historic Site

Down on the Eaglehawk Neck isthmus – where once the barking Dogline dissuaded convicts escaping from Port Arthur and the Tasman Peninsula to the south – the only remaining structure from the convict days is the Officers Quarters Museum (1832; as it happens, the oldest wooden military building in Australia). Inside is a series of rooms loaded with historical info, covering the Dogline, escapee prisoners and the erudite bushranger Martin Cash.