Blowhole, Tasman Arch & Devil’s Kitchen

For a close look at the spectacular coastline just south of Eaglehawk Neck, head through quirky Doo Town to the Blowhole (which wheezes sporadic bursts when seas are fierce), Tasman Arch (a cavern-like natural bridge) and Devil’s Kitchen (a rugged 60m-deep cleft). At the Devil's Kitchen car park, a walking trail (3.4km, 1½ hours return) heads along the top of the sea cliffs to Waterfall Bay, which has further photo-worthy views.