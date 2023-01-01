From Seven Mile Beach, follow Surf Rd out past the Hobart Airport runway and around to the left for 2km and you’ll come to Barilla Bay Oyster Farm. One-hour tours explore the oyster production process (farming, processing, grading) and include six shucked shells to taste. Call for bookings (kids under 10 free). Afterwards hit the slick restaurant for lunch (mains $18 to $45; also open for dinner on Friday and Saturday), or grab a dozen shucked oysters (from $13) and some Oyster Stout to go.