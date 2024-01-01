St Luke’s Church of England

Hobart & Around

St Luke's Church of England (1834), down a side street off the main drag, has an impressively castellated tower (and excellent organ).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wharf at MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art.

    MONA

    10.4 MILES

    Twelve kilometres north of Hobart's city centre, MONA is burrowed into the Triassic sandstone of a peninsula jutting into the Derwent River. Arrayed…

  • Salamanca Place, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

    Salamanca Place

    11.59 MILES

    This picturesque row of three- and four-storey sandstone warehouses is a classic example of Australian colonial architecture. Dating back to the whaling…

  • Australia, Tasmania, Hobart. Tourists take in the spectaular view of Hobart from the top of Mount Wellington at 1271m.

    Kunanyi/Mt Wellington

    14.95 MILES

    Ribbed with its striking Organ Pipes cliffs, kunanyi/Mt Wellington (1271m) towers over Hobart like a benevolent overlord. The view from the top stretches…

  • Cascade Brewery (1824), Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

    Cascade Brewery

    13.17 MILES

    Standing in startling, Gothic isolation next to the clean-running Hobart Rivulet, Australia’s oldest brewery (1824) is still pumping out superb beers. The…

  • Battery Point

    Battery Point

    11.66 MILES

    Tucked in behind Salamanca Pl, the old maritime village of Battery Point is a tight nest of lanes and 19th-century cottages. Spend an afternoon exploring:…

  • Cascades Female Factory Historic Site

    Cascades Female Factory Historic Site

    12.88 MILES

    This World Heritage Site was where Hobart’s female convicts were incarcerated and put to work. Around 12,500 women were transported to Tasmania, and at…

  • Willie Smith's Apple Shed

    Willie Smith's Apple Shed

    24.8 MILES

    At Grove, 5km north of Huonville, this barn-like wooden shed is home to Willie Smith's Organic Apple Cider, and functions as a cafe-cum-provedore-cum…

  • North Hobart

    North Hobart

    11.24 MILES

    Hobart at its most bohemian, the Elizabeth St strip in North Hobart (aka NoHo) is lined with dozens of cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs – enough to keep…

Nearby Hobart & Around attractions

1. Richmond Gaol Historic Site

0.13 MILES

The northern wing of the remarkably well-preserved jail was built in 1825, five years before the penitentiary at Port Arthur, making it Australia's oldest…

2. Post Office

0.18 MILES

Richmond's stately old post office (1826) is now a frilly gift shop.

3. Courthouse

0.21 MILES

Richmond's 1825 courthouse, on the main street, functioned more recently (until 1993) as the local council chambers.

5. Pooseum

0.25 MILES

This new science museum takes its scat seriously, with interactive displays on animal poo, from beaches made up entirely of parrotfish poo, to the work of…

6. Oak Lodge

0.28 MILES

One of Richmond’s oldest homes (c 1831), Oak Lodge is now owned by the National Trust and operated by the Coal River Historic Society. Inside is a museum…

7. Richmond Bridge

0.32 MILES

This stately and shapely sandstone bridge, with its four arches, is the town’s proud centrepiece. The oldest road bridge in Australia, it was built by…