Overlooking the Mt Pleasant Observatory, flashy Frogmore Creek has a smart restaurant serving lunch, along with excellent chardonnay, pinot noir and sticky botrytis riesling. Head upstairs to see A Flawed History of Tasmanian Wine, an in-floor jigsaw by local artist Tom Samek, and the oldest-known bottles of Tasmanian sparkling, dating from the 1840s. Restaurant bookings recommended (mains $18 to $27).

If you can't get enough of the wine, Frogmore Creek also runs a lounge bar and restaurant inside the MACq 01 hotel on Hobart's docks.