There’s no mistaking the theme: push past the rubber ducks, souvenir ducks, duck socks and duck greeting cards to find this small, family-run vineyard producing just 1500 cases per year, including the 'Bubbleduck' sparkling white. Its wines are sold exclusively at the cellar door – this duck doesn’t wander far. Tastings start at $5.

It's kiddie heaven out the back – a playground, grass area and, yes, real-life ducks, among BBQs (BYO meat) and seating to enjoy a cheese or vineyard platter ($28).