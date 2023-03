At the northern end of Pirates Bay, a 10-minute trail leads to a rocky coastal terrace that has curiously eroded into what looks like tiled paving – it's geology as geometry.

At low tide you can walk along the foreshore to Clydes Island, where there's the grave of Chokey Nuroo, an Indian orphan who owned Eaglehawk Neck’s Lufra Hotel for 30 years in the early 20th century.