Tasmanian Devil Unzoo

Taranna’s prime attraction is this 'unzoo', an unfenced enclave of native bushland where wildlife comes and goes of its own accord. Species you might encounter include native hens, wallabies, quolls, eagles, wattlebirds, pademelons and, of course, Tasmanian devils. Relax, the devils aren't free roaming, but they have sizeable enclosures, and you can see them being fed six times a day. Devil Tracker 4WD tours have you monitoring devils to help in the fight against the insidious Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD).

Pick up a bird or plant checklist before you go walking to help you identify species.