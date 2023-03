The township of Darlington (officially the World Heritage–listed Darlington Probation Station) is where you’ll start your time on the island. Close to the ferry jetty are some tall silos and the historic Commissariat Store, now the national park visitor centre. Through an avenue of gnarled macrocarpa trees lies the penitentiary, which once housed convicts and now offers bunkhouse-style accommodation, as well as the restored Coffee Palace and mess hall.