Sydney Taronga Zoo Tickets: Behind-the-Scenes Access

Taronga Zoo is one of Sydney’s top attractions and is loved by locals and tourists alike. Located on the magnificent harbor, just 12 minutes by ferry with views of iconic landmarks this is truly a zoo with a view!Arrive at the zoo and take the Sky Safari gondola to the top entrance. Fly above the Zoo as it skims the canopy of the Asian rainforest inhabited by Taronga's orangutans and glide across the mysterious riverscape of AGL Amazonia, home to the Zoo's South American animals.Meet your zoo keeper and start your in-depth Wild Australia Experience that will bring you close to the animals and where you will learn about the work of the zoo keepers. Learn about the unique Australian animals and how they are cared for at the zoo, go behind the scenes into restricted access areas, see how the food is prepared in the 'animal kitchen,' and explore the world of the wallabies and kangaroos. You will get to enter the Australian bushland and the underground world of the endangered Southern hairy-nosed wombat, discover the mysteries of the platypus, and explore the nocturnal house for a close encounter with the normally shy and elusive wildlife which only venture out at night.At the end of your tour you'll be served a light snack at Harbourview Cafe and receive a souvenir gift. Admission to Taronga Zoo is included so you are free to spend the day exploring the many exhibits and shows before and after your tour. Join the regularly scheduled keeper talks to learn more about Taronga Zoo's wide variety of animals.