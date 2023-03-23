Newcastle

Newcastle, Australia

The port city of Newcastle may be a fraction of the size of Sydney, but Australia's second-oldest city punches well above its weight. Superb surf beaches, historical architecture and a sun-drenched climate are only part of its charm. Fine dining, hip bars, quirky boutiques, a diverse arts scene and a laid-back attitude combine to make 'Newy' well worth a couple of days of your time.

  • Newcastle Beach

    Newcastle Beach

    Newcastle

    Surfers and swimmers adore this picturesque patrolled beach at the eastern end of the town centre. Nearby accommodation and eating options mean that you…

  • Australasian Swamphen, Porphyrio melanotus, Hunter Wetlands Centre, New South Wales, Australia, December 2019; Shutterstock ID 1812295432; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Hunter Wetlands Centre

    Newcastle

    Transformed from a dump and abandoned sporting fields into a magnificent conservation sanctuary, this swampy centre is home to over 200 species of bird,…

  • Australia, New South Wales, Newcastle, quirky egg sculpture by Brett Whiteley, titled 'Black Totem II' at the Newcastle Art Gallery

    Newcastle Art Gallery

    Newcastle

    Ignore the brutalist exterior, as inside this remarkable regional gallery are some wonderful works. There's no permanent exhibition; displays rotate the…

  • Newcastle Australia Christ Church Cathedral; Shutterstock ID 1517841710; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Christ Church Cathedral

    Newcastle

    Dominating the city skyline, Newcastle's Anglican cathedral is filled with treasures like a gold chalice and a remembrance book made from jewellery…

  • Newcastle, New South Wales - February 1, 2019: Newcastle Museum in Newcastle New South Wales, Australia

    Newcastle Museum

    Newcastle

    This attractive museum in the restored Honeysuckle rail workshops tells a tale of the city from its Indigenous Awabakal origins to its rough-and-tumble…

  • Fort Scratchley

    Fort Scratchley

    Newcastle

    Perched above Newcastle Harbour, this intriguing military site was constructed during the Crimean War to protect the city against a feared Russian…

  • Merewether Beach

    Merewether Beach

    Newcastle

    South of the city centre, this magnificent, wide stretch of sand has excellent surfing conditions and is the home strand of the legendary Aussie surfer…

  • Nobby's Head

    Nobby's Head

    Newcastle

    Originally an island, this headland at the entrance to Newcastle Harbour was joined to the mainland by a stone breakwater built by convicts between 1818…

Food

48 hours in Newcastle

Jul 27, 2015 • 5 min read

