Dominating the city skyline, Newcastle's Anglican cathedral is filled with treasures like a gold chalice and a remembrance book made from jewellery donated by locals who lost loved ones in WWI. The self-guided tour offers an insight into special features such as the fine pre-Raphaelite stained-glass window by Edward Burne-Jones and William Morris. Climb the claustrophobic spiral stairs to the tower ($10 donation) for splendid views across the mouth of the Hunter and the long dunes beyond.

Don't miss a ramble in the small hillside park behind the building. The cathedral was begun in 1892, finished in 1979 and re-finished in 1997 after heavy damage in the 1989 earthquake.