Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in wood. Gather round a sociable circular tasting pod and try the range. It's well worth investing in the $25 tasting, which covers lots of high-quality single-vineyard wines. There's also a viewpoint over the barrel room, a cafe – Cru – doing deli plates, and a restaurant, The Wood.