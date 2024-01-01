Roche Estate

This sprawling complex is a favourite with tour buses, which descend upon the Tempus Two cellar door, Japanese/Thai restaurant, bar and cheese shop. The Meerea Park winery has a tasting room here, which is worth seeking out. There are also regular big-name concerts here.

  • Australia, New South Wales, Newcastle, quirky egg sculpture by Brett Whiteley, titled 'Black Totem II' at the Newcastle Art Gallery

    Newcastle Art Gallery

    29.31 MILES

    Ignore the brutalist exterior, as inside this remarkable regional gallery are some wonderful works. There's no permanent exhibition; displays rotate the…

  • Newcastle, New South Wales - February 1, 2019: Newcastle Museum in Newcastle New South Wales, Australia

    Newcastle Museum

    29.17 MILES

    This attractive museum in the restored Honeysuckle rail workshops tells a tale of the city from its Indigenous Awabakal origins to its rough-and-tumble…

  • A8NMXG Wine country - Hunter Valley, New South Wales, AUSTRALIA. A bottle of Brokenwood Graveyard Shiraz amidst the Graveyard Vineyard in the Hunter Valley. The region is renowned for its Shiraz and Semillon wines Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown.

    Brokenwood

    0.22 MILES

    Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…

  • C39AFR Sign at Tulloch Wines , Pokolbin, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia

    Tulloch Wines

    1.59 MILES

    The flexibility offered is a particularly appealing aspect of the tastings at this upmarket winery. Pick from around 30 bottles on the free tasting of six…

  • 2H6HE7C Bottles of wine sit on racks inside the cellar door tasting room at Petersons Wines, as wineries in the Hunter Valley region re-open to patrons following widespread coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in the state of New South Wales, in Mount View, Australia, November 14, 2021. Picture taken November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

    Petersons

    4.11 MILES

    Though this winery has a cellar door on the main road in Pokolbin, it's worth heading up to this location, where the ultra-friendly staff have more time…

  • M639NF Lakes Folly Wine Estate, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia

    Lake's Folly

    1.7 MILES

    Try the highly acclaimed cabernet blend and chardonnay, which are both grown, vintaged and bottled on the estate, one of the Hunter's finest wineries…

  • Merewether Beach

    Merewether Beach

    28.97 MILES

    South of the city centre, this magnificent, wide stretch of sand has excellent surfing conditions and is the home strand of the legendary Aussie surfer…

  • Keith Tulloch Winery

    Keith Tulloch Winery

    3.78 MILES

    Keith Tulloch is a fourth-generation winemaker who creates small-batch premium drops. His estate has one of the most inviting tasting settings in the…

1. Wine House

0.13 MILES

With a sweet location by a little dam, this winery has a good attitude and showcases numerous varieties of wine from five great little estates, some of…

3. Hunter Valley Gardens

0.44 MILES

This sizeable garden, beloved of coach parties to give them a break from the shiraz, is an impressive fairy tale of mazes and floral displays fronted by a…

4. Tower Estate

0.72 MILES

Established by one of Australia’s major wine-industry figures, the late Len Evans, this classy fauxdobe winery is part of a package of sophisticated…

5. Tamburlaine

0.82 MILES

Australia’s largest producer of certified organic wines, Tamburlaine has a busy, attractively rustic cellar door. It does a full range of white varietals,…

6. Pepper Tree Wines

0.84 MILES

This is a typically upmarket Hunter boutique operation in lovely grounds, producing a range of wines from the valley and further afield. On the property…

7. First Creek Wines

1.07 MILES

Very centrally located, this winery produces a range of elegant, well-balanced styles from local chardonnay, semillon and shiraz as well as from varietals…

8. Cockfighter's Ghost

1.43 MILES

This is a big player, producing the mid-priced Cockfighter’s Ghost range, which you can taste at its contemporary cellar door. There's also a good…