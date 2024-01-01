This sprawling complex is a favourite with tour buses, which descend upon the Tempus Two cellar door, Japanese/Thai restaurant, bar and cheese shop. The Meerea Park winery has a tasting room here, which is worth seeking out. There are also regular big-name concerts here.
Roche Estate
Hunter Valley
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.31 MILES
Ignore the brutalist exterior, as inside this remarkable regional gallery are some wonderful works. There's no permanent exhibition; displays rotate the…
29.17 MILES
This attractive museum in the restored Honeysuckle rail workshops tells a tale of the city from its Indigenous Awabakal origins to its rough-and-tumble…
0.22 MILES
Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…
1.59 MILES
The flexibility offered is a particularly appealing aspect of the tastings at this upmarket winery. Pick from around 30 bottles on the free tasting of six…
4.11 MILES
Though this winery has a cellar door on the main road in Pokolbin, it's worth heading up to this location, where the ultra-friendly staff have more time…
1.7 MILES
Try the highly acclaimed cabernet blend and chardonnay, which are both grown, vintaged and bottled on the estate, one of the Hunter's finest wineries…
28.97 MILES
South of the city centre, this magnificent, wide stretch of sand has excellent surfing conditions and is the home strand of the legendary Aussie surfer…
3.78 MILES
Keith Tulloch is a fourth-generation winemaker who creates small-batch premium drops. His estate has one of the most inviting tasting settings in the…
Nearby Hunter Valley attractions
0.13 MILES
With a sweet location by a little dam, this winery has a good attitude and showcases numerous varieties of wine from five great little estates, some of…
0.22 MILES
Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…
0.44 MILES
This sizeable garden, beloved of coach parties to give them a break from the shiraz, is an impressive fairy tale of mazes and floral displays fronted by a…
0.72 MILES
Established by one of Australia’s major wine-industry figures, the late Len Evans, this classy fauxdobe winery is part of a package of sophisticated…
0.82 MILES
Australia’s largest producer of certified organic wines, Tamburlaine has a busy, attractively rustic cellar door. It does a full range of white varietals,…
0.84 MILES
This is a typically upmarket Hunter boutique operation in lovely grounds, producing a range of wines from the valley and further afield. On the property…
1.07 MILES
Very centrally located, this winery produces a range of elegant, well-balanced styles from local chardonnay, semillon and shiraz as well as from varietals…
1.43 MILES
This is a big player, producing the mid-priced Cockfighter’s Ghost range, which you can taste at its contemporary cellar door. There's also a good…