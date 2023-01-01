Worimi Conservation Lands

Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the Worimi people, the traditional owners who now manage the area, you’re able to roam around and drive along the beach (4WD only). Be sure to check driving conditions and where to get your driving permit online before you go. At time of writing, a camping trial was underway at the Ganyamalbaa campground.

It’s possible to become so surrounded by shimmering sand that you’ll lose sight of the ocean or any sign of life. As spectacular as this might be, it's the rich cultural heritage of the Worimi that makes this a truly special place to visit. The area includes numerous shell middens, some dating back tens of thousands of years. At the far western end of the beach, the wreck of the Sygna founders in the water.