This island is uninhabited except for muttonbirds and little penguins, and its surrounding waters are home to an enormous diversity of fish. The diving is excellent, and the beaches are secluded. Moonshadow runs full-day trips to the island from Nelson Bay on Sundays and some Wednesdays between late September and Easter, which include snorkelling and boom-net rides (adult/child $95/55).

Basic camping (no power or water) at the island's Little Poverty Beach is operated by the NSW National Parks & Wildlife service, and must be prebooked online. If you have your own vessel (and have registered with Marine Rescue Port Stephens), you can arrange transfers – see the national parks website for current operators.