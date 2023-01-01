Booti Booti National Park

This 15.67-sq-km national park stretches along a skinny peninsula with Seven Mile Beach on its eastern side and Wallis Lake on its west. The northern section of the park is swathed in coastal rainforest and topped by 224m Cape Hawke. At the Cape Hawke headland there’s a viewing tower, well worth the sweat of climbing the 420-something steps.

If you'd like to stay in the park, book online or by phone for the Ruins Campground, at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.

The northern end of the park is a five-minute drive from the town of Forster.