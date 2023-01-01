Dark Point Aboriginal Place

On a rocky headland in the southern part of Myall Lakes National Park near Hawks Nest, Dark Point was an important gathering place for the Worimi people to feast on the abundant food sources in the area, and has been a culturally significant site for at least 4000 years. Local lore has it that in the late 19th century it was the site of one of many massacres at the hands of white settlers, when a community was herded onto the rocks and pushed off.

From the car park you can walk onto the surreal landscape of the blinding sand dunes, which contain Aboriginal artefacts and shell midden (there is a protected fenced-off area). The point has stunning scenic views out to Broughton Island.