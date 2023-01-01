Oakvale Wildlife Park

What began its life as a humble petting zoo with a handful of farm animals in 1979 has grown into one of Australia's finest family-owned-and-operated wildlife sanctuaries, where visitors are free to 'roam with the animals'. All manner of native Australian wildlife, including some endangered species, are represented, as well as furry, scaly and winged friends from around the world. Don't miss the fantastic koala breeding and education centre. Check the website for educational show times.