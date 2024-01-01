The obelisk at the top of King Edward Park provides sweeping views over ocean and city.
King Edward Park Obelisk
Newcastle
16.82 MILES
Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the…
0.52 MILES
Surfers and swimmers adore this picturesque patrolled beach at the eastern end of the town centre. Nearby accommodation and eating options mean that you…
12.22 MILES
What began its life as a humble petting zoo with a handful of farm animals in 1979 has grown into one of Australia's finest family-owned-and-operated…
0.37 MILES
Ignore the brutalist exterior, as inside this remarkable regional gallery are some wonderful works. There's no permanent exhibition; displays rotate the…
0.56 MILES
This attractive museum in the restored Honeysuckle rail workshops tells a tale of the city from its Indigenous Awabakal origins to its rough-and-tumble…
29.86 MILES
Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…
28.48 MILES
Though this winery has a cellar door on the main road in Pokolbin, it's worth heading up to this location, where the ultra-friendly staff have more time…
28.05 MILES
Try the highly acclaimed cabernet blend and chardonnay, which are both grown, vintaged and bottled on the estate, one of the Hunter's finest wineries…
