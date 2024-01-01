King Edward Park Obelisk

Newcastle

The obelisk at the top of King Edward Park provides sweeping views over ocean and city.

  • Australia, New South Wales, Woromi Conservation Lands, barefoot man taking photo in desert

    Worimi Conservation Lands

    16.82 MILES

    Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the…

  • Oakvale Wildlife Park

    Oakvale Wildlife Park

    12.22 MILES

    What began its life as a humble petting zoo with a handful of farm animals in 1979 has grown into one of Australia's finest family-owned-and-operated…

  • A8NMXG Wine country - Hunter Valley, New South Wales, AUSTRALIA. A bottle of Brokenwood Graveyard Shiraz amidst the Graveyard Vineyard in the Hunter Valley. The region is renowned for its Shiraz and Semillon wines Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown.

    Brokenwood

    29.86 MILES

    Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…

  • 2H6HE7C Bottles of wine sit on racks inside the cellar door tasting room at Petersons Wines, as wineries in the Hunter Valley region re-open to patrons following widespread coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in the state of New South Wales, in Mount View, Australia, November 14, 2021. Picture taken November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

    Petersons

    28.48 MILES

    Though this winery has a cellar door on the main road in Pokolbin, it's worth heading up to this location, where the ultra-friendly staff have more time…

  • M639NF Lakes Folly Wine Estate, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia

    Lake's Folly

    28.05 MILES

    Try the highly acclaimed cabernet blend and chardonnay, which are both grown, vintaged and bottled on the estate, one of the Hunter's finest wineries…

Nearby Newcastle attractions

1. King Edward Park

0.15 MILES

This magnificently landscaped ocean-side park offers sweeping views, lots of grass and plenty of shady spots for lounging around. The best views are from…

2. Christ Church Cathedral

0.22 MILES

Dominating the city skyline, Newcastle's Anglican cathedral is filled with treasures like a gold chalice and a remembrance book made from jewellery…

3. Newcastle Art Gallery

0.37 MILES

Ignore the brutalist exterior, as inside this remarkable regional gallery are some wonderful works. There's no permanent exhibition; displays rotate the…

4. Lock-Up

0.42 MILES

These days artists in residence, rather than prisoners, occupy this former police station (1861). There’s a dynamic contemporary-art program, artists…

5. Newcastle Beach

0.52 MILES

Surfers and swimmers adore this picturesque patrolled beach at the eastern end of the town centre. Nearby accommodation and eating options mean that you…

6. Newcastle Museum

0.56 MILES

This attractive museum in the restored Honeysuckle rail workshops tells a tale of the city from its Indigenous Awabakal origins to its rough-and-tumble…

7. Fort Scratchley

0.82 MILES

Perched above Newcastle Harbour, this intriguing military site was constructed during the Crimean War to protect the city against a feared Russian…

8. Bar Beach

0.93 MILES

This popular surfing break, 1.5km south of the city centre, is at the northern end of a long strand that's called Merewether Beach at its southern end.