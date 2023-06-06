Newtown & the Inner West

Vernacular architecture on King Street, Newtown, NSW, Sydney, Australia

Overview

The bohemian sweep of the Inner West is an array of suburbs crowded with great places to eat and drink. The quiet streets of Glebe and louder Newtown, grouped around the University of Sydney, are the best known of these tightly packed suburbs, but Enmore, Marrickville, Summer Hill, Petersham and more are all worth investigating. All the essential hang-outs for students – bookshops, cafes and pubs – are present in abundance, but the Inner West is a lifestyle choice for a whole swath of Sydney society.

  • 500px Photo ID: 73218563 - At Sydney Carrigeworks at Redfern, Sydney

    Carriageworks

    Newtown & the Inner West

    Built between 1880 and 1889, this intriguing group of huge Victorian-era workshops was part of the Eveleigh Railyards. The rail workers chugged out in…

  • Nicholson Museum

    Nicholson Museum

    Newtown & the Inner West

    Within the University of Sydney's quadrangle, this is a great under-the-radar attraction. Combining modern ideas with ancient artefacts, it's an…

  • White Rabbit

    White Rabbit

    Newtown & the Inner West

    In many ways Sydney's best contemporary-art gallery, White Rabbit is tucked away behind the Central Park development in Chippendale. It's the project of…

  • Sydney Park in St Peters

    Sydney Park

    Newtown & the Inner West

    Full of dog walkers, kite flyers and stragglers from last night’s party, 40-hectare Sydney Park is a great place to chill out. From the bald hilltop you…

  • Central Park

    Central Park

    Newtown & the Inner West

    Occupying the site of an old brewery, this major residential and shopping development is a striking sight. Most impressive is Jean Nouvel's award-winning,…

  • Powerhouse Museum

    Powerhouse Museum

    Newtown & the Inner West

    A short walk from Darling Harbour, this cavernous science and design museum whirs away inside the former power station for Sydney’s defunct, original tram…

  • University of Sydney

    University of Sydney

    Newtown & the Inner West

    Australia’s oldest tertiary institution (1850) has around 50,000 students and boasts its own postcode. You don’t need a PhD to grab a free campus map and…

  • Sze Yup Temple

    Sze Yup Temple

    Newtown & the Inner West

    This humble backstreet temple was opened in 1898 by immigrants from the Sze Yup area of China. It’s dedicated to 3rd-century folk hero Kwan Ti, whose…

