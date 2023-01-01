This humble backstreet temple was opened in 1898 by immigrants from the Sze Yup area of China. It’s dedicated to 3rd-century folk hero Kwan Ti, whose embroidered, green-robed image, flanked by two guards, takes centre stage on the altar. Known for his loyalty, physical prowess and masculinity, he is looked to by supplicants as a wise judge, guide and protector.

At Chinese New Year it’s a hectic place: kids’ laughter in the forecourt is offset by solemn offerings of incense and fruit at the altar. Respectful visitors are welcome (take your shoes off before entering).