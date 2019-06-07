Anzac Bridge.

Completed in 1996, Sydney’s other eye-catching bridge spans Johnstons Bay, connecting Pyrmont and Rozelle. It’s the longest cable bridge in Australia (345m), and affords some magical views as you truck into the city from the west. The two main towers are shaped like needle eyes, with the road as the thread. Access the pedestrian/cycle path from Quarry Master Dr.

The Anzac (Australian & New Zealand Army Corps) theme is reinforced by an Australian flag atop the eastern tower, a New Zealand flag on the western, and two big soldier statues – one Australian and one New Zealander. For a harbour-level perspective, take the pathway between Blackwattle Bay and Bicentennial Park.