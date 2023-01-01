Australia’s oldest tertiary institution (1850) has around 50,000 students and boasts its own postcode. You don’t need a PhD to grab a free campus map and wander around. Flanked by two grand halls that wouldn’t be out of place in Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, the sandstone Quadrangle has a Gothic Revival design that tips its mortarboard towards the stately colleges of Oxford. The excellent Nicholson Museum will merge with other university collections in the new Chau Chak Wing Museum in 2020.