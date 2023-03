The green gateway to the Inner West and the University of Sydney, Victoria Park is a 9-hectare grassy wedge revolving around pondlike Lake Northam and Victoria Park Pool.

Each February, 75,000 people descend on the park for the Mardi Gras Fair Day: dog shows, live performances and the ‘Miss Fair Day’ drag competition (no, it doesn’t involve cars). On 26 January (Australia Day and, for Indigenous Australians, Invasion Day), the park is the focus of Yabun, a celebration of Aboriginal culture.