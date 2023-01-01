Within the University of Sydney's quadrangle, this is a great under-the-radar attraction. Combining modern ideas with ancient artefacts, it's an intriguing collection of Greek, Roman, Cypriot, Egyptian and Western Asian antiquities. Attic vases and Egyptian mummies take their place alongside themed cross-cultural displays, plus there's a fabulous Pompeii made from Lego that features toga-clad citizens alongside the likes of Pink Floyd rocking the amphitheatre. The museum will close in early 2020 to be incorporated into the new Chau Chak Wing Museum.