Occupying the site of an old brewery, this major residential and shopping development is a striking sight. Most impressive is Jean Nouvel's award-winning, vertical-garden-covered tower, One Central Park. The cantilevered platform high above has been designed to reflect sunlight onto the greenery below. Its lower floors have plenty of food options, cinemas, shops, a supermarket and gallery spaces, while adjacent Kensington St and Spice Alley offer further gastronomic pleasure. Two new Norman Foster–designed apartment towers, Duo, complete the picture.

Opposite, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has competed against this architectural overload. Seeking to offset its brutalist main tower, it's built striking Building 10 right opposite Central Park, and added a Frank Gehry business school a couple of streets away.