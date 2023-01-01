Sydney’s main railway station was built in 1906 on top of an old convent and cemetery (watch out for ghosts). The 75m Gothic clock tower was added 15 years later. The main sandstone concourse has an impressive vaulted roof and is the terminus for intercity and country trains.

Suburban trains chug into the outdoor platforms downstairs on the Surry Hills side. The station is also a key interchange for bus and light-rail services. A new main entrance, underground concourse and platforms for the upcoming Sydney Metro are under construction.