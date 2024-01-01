Dr Chau Chak Wing Building

Opened in 2015, this university business school was donated by the father of an alumnus and designed by Frank Gehry. It's a striking sight, all windows and organic, non-linear walls of corbelled bricks. It's been good-naturedly nicknamed the 'Brown Paper Bag' by locals. Reach it on the Goods Line walkway from Central station.
