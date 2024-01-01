Christ Church St Laurence

City Centre & Haymarket

Step off Sydney’s main drag into this calming 1845 sandstone church. The rather charming neo-Gothic interior is atmospheric, with dark wooden fittings and handsome stained glass; it feels as close as Anglicanism gets to Catholicism. The ornate sandstone tomb is of John Patteson, a missionary bishop killed by disgruntled Solomon Islanders in the nineteenth century.

