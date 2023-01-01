A short walk from Darling Harbour, this cavernous science and design museum whirs away inside the former power station for Sydney’s defunct, original tram network. The exhibitions cover everything from robots to steam trains to fashion and avant-garde furniture.

In a controversial move, the Powerhouse will close its Ultimo site in June 2021 to make a $1 billion relocation to an enormous new riverside premises in Parramatta, due to open in 2023. The permanent exhibitions here will begin closing from July 2020.

The museum has great options for kids of all ages but it's equally intriguing for adults. Grab a map of the museum once you're inside. Disabled access is good.