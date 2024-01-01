Flanked by the modern Darling Walk development, this grassy circle on Darling Harbour’s southern rump is set up for family fun. Sunbakers and frisbee-throwers occupy the lawns, tourists dunk their feet in fountains on hot summer afternoons and there’s an excellent children’s playground with a 21m flying fox (zip line).
Tumbalong Park
Darling Harbour & Pyrmont
