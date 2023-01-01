This new museum at the University of Sydney is scheduled to open in mid-2020. It will combine the three former university museums and greatly expand the space to exhibit the university's collections and host temporary exhibitions. Highlights include Indigenous cultural objects and the important collections of 19th- and 20th-century Australian, European and Asian art and Australian natural history. It will also house an impressive Mediterranean archaeological ensemble, including a Mummy Room with a 2500-year-old Egyptian mummified cat.