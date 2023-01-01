Built between 1880 and 1889, this intriguing group of huge Victorian-era workshops was part of the Eveleigh Railyards. The rail workers chugged out in 1988, and in 2007 the artists moved in. It's now home to an impressive artist-led program of inventive visual arts and performance, often on a monumental scale. Expect anything from Indigenous dance retrospectives to aura photography or giant incense sculpture; have a look on the website to see what's on.

There's a very pleasant cafe-bar here and an excellent Saturday morning farmers market.