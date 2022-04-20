Blue Mountains

Cascade at Upper Wentworth Falls.

Overview

With stunning natural beauty, the World Heritage region of the Blue Mountains is an Australian highlight. The slate-coloured haze that gives the mountains their name comes from a fine mist of oil exuded by the huge eucalypts that form a dense canopy across the landscape of deep, often inaccessible valleys and chiselled sandstone outcrops.

  • Woman looks at the water pool in River Cave at the Jenolan Caves at the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia.

    Jenolan Caves

    Blue Mountains

    Far from other Blue Mountains attractions, the limestone Jenolan Caves is one of the most extensive, accessible and complex systems in the world – a vast…

  • Check more photo in www.facebook.com/mondayfoto

    Blue Mountains National Park

    Blue Mountains

    Part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, this vast national park has over 140km of walking trails.

  • Sublime Point

    Sublime Point

    Blue Mountains

    Southeast of Leura, this sharp, triangular outcrop narrows to a dramatic lookout with sheer cliffs on each side. It's much, much quieter than Katoomba's…

  • Boy and girl having a date in Blue Mountain

    Katoomba

    Blue Mountains

    From Leura, it’s only 2km to Katoomba, the region’s main town, whose often misty steep streets are lined with art-deco buildings. The population here is…

  • Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah

    Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah

    Blue Mountains

    Saved from the brink of destruction after devastating bushfires roared through in December 2019, this botanic gardens between Bilpin and Bell is the cool…

  • Leuralla NSW Toy & Railway Museum

    Leuralla NSW Toy & Railway Museum

    Blue Mountains

    The striking art deco mansion is the home of the Evatt family, the most famous member of which was HV ‘Doc’ Evatt, the third president of the UN General…

  • Wollemi National Park

    Wollemi National Park

    Blue Mountains

    Reaching from north of Bells Line of Road to the Hunter Valley, Wollemi National Park is the state’s largest forested wilderness area (nearly 5000 sq km)…

  • Wentworth Falls Reserve

    Wentworth Falls Reserve

    Blue Mountains

    The falls that lend the town its name launch a plume of spray over a 300m drop. This is the starting point of several walking tracks that delve into the…

