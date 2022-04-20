Shop
Pete Seaward
With stunning natural beauty, the World Heritage region of the Blue Mountains is an Australian highlight. The slate-coloured haze that gives the mountains their name comes from a fine mist of oil exuded by the huge eucalypts that form a dense canopy across the landscape of deep, often inaccessible valleys and chiselled sandstone outcrops.
Blue Mountains
Far from other Blue Mountains attractions, the limestone Jenolan Caves is one of the most extensive, accessible and complex systems in the world – a vast…
Blue Mountains
Part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, this vast national park has over 140km of walking trails.
Blue Mountains
Southeast of Leura, this sharp, triangular outcrop narrows to a dramatic lookout with sheer cliffs on each side. It's much, much quieter than Katoomba's…
Blue Mountains
From Leura, it’s only 2km to Katoomba, the region’s main town, whose often misty steep streets are lined with art-deco buildings. The population here is…
Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah
Blue Mountains
Saved from the brink of destruction after devastating bushfires roared through in December 2019, this botanic gardens between Bilpin and Bell is the cool…
Leuralla NSW Toy & Railway Museum
Blue Mountains
The striking art deco mansion is the home of the Evatt family, the most famous member of which was HV ‘Doc’ Evatt, the third president of the UN General…
Blue Mountains
Reaching from north of Bells Line of Road to the Hunter Valley, Wollemi National Park is the state’s largest forested wilderness area (nearly 5000 sq km)…
Blue Mountains
The falls that lend the town its name launch a plume of spray over a 300m drop. This is the starting point of several walking tracks that delve into the…
