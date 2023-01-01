Wentworth Falls Reserve

The falls that lend the town its name launch a plume of spray over a 300m drop. This is the starting point of several walking tracks that delve into the sublime Valley of the Waters, with waterfalls, gorges, woodlands and rainforests. Be sure to stretch your legs along the 1km return to Princes Rock, which offers excellent views of Wentworth Falls and the Jamison Valley. The reserve is 2.5km from Wentworth Falls Station on the other side of the highway.