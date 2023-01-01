Leuralla NSW Toy & Railway Museum

The striking art deco mansion is the home of the Evatt family, the most famous member of which was HV ‘Doc’ Evatt, the third president of the UN General Assembly, who helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The building is jam-packed with an incredible array of collectables – from grumpy Edwardian baby dolls and Dr Who figurines to a rare set of Nazi propaganda toys. Model trains are a highlight and railway memorabilia is scattered throughout the handsome heritage gardens.