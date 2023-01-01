Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah

Saved from the brink of destruction after devastating bushfires roared through in December 2019, this botanic gardens between Bilpin and Bell is the cool-climate sibling of Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden. Native plants cuddle up next to exotic species, including magnificent rhododendron displays. It covers 252 hectares; grab a map from the visitor centre. There's a cafe-restaurant, open Wednesday to Sunday, and a kiosk open daily.

Around a quarter of the public garden was affected by fire and has been removed from access, along with over 80% of the wilderness conservation areas. But the areas that were saved, thanks to herculean efforts by emergency services and volunteer firefighters, are now providing a much-needed haven for devastated wildlife.