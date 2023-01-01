Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah

Blue Mountains

Saved from the brink of destruction after devastating bushfires roared through in December 2019, this botanic gardens between Bilpin and Bell is the cool-climate sibling of Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden. Native plants cuddle up next to exotic species, including magnificent rhododendron displays. It covers 252 hectares; grab a map from the visitor centre. There's a cafe-restaurant, open Wednesday to Sunday, and a kiosk open daily.

Around a quarter of the public garden was affected by fire and has been removed from access, along with over 80% of the wilderness conservation areas. But the areas that were saved, thanks to herculean efforts by emergency services and volunteer firefighters, are now providing a much-needed haven for devastated wildlife.

