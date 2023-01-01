Echo Point's clifftop viewing platform offers a magical prospect of the area's most essential sight, a rocky trio called the Three Sisters, sacred to the Gundungurra people. Warning: the point draws vast, serenity-spoiling tourist gaggles, their idling buses farting fumes into the mountain air. Arrive early or late to avoid them, or skip the scene by heading along the escarpment-hugging Prince Henry Cliff walk; you'll soon leave the crowds behind. Parking is pricey in nearby streets. There's a tourist office here.

At the time of research the eastern side of the viewing platform was cordoned off for upgrades to create a new amphitheatre and accessible walkways; it's expected to be completed in late 2020.