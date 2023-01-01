From Leura, it’s only 2km to Katoomba, the region’s main town, whose often misty steep streets are lined with art-deco buildings. The population here is an odd mix of working-class battlers and hippyish refugees from the big smoke, all of whom seem to cope with the huge numbers of tour buses and tourists who come to ooh and aah at the spectacular view of the Jamison Valley and the Three Sisters rock-formations from the Echo Point viewing platforms.

There are a number of short walks from Echo Point that allow you to escape the bulk of the crowds. Parking is congested and charged near Echo Point, so it's not a bad idea to park a few streets back. If you’re walking here from the town centre, Lurline St is the most attractive route.