This long-time favourite, the Blue Mountains' most touristy attraction, offers spectacular views. Ride the glass-floored Skyway gondola across the gorge and then take the vertiginously steep Scenic Railway, billed as the steepest railway in the world, down the 52-degree incline to the Jamison Valley floor. From here you can wander a 2.4km forest boardwalk before catching a cable car back up the slope.

The nearby Furber Steps, all 1000 of them, also give access to the valley boardwalk for free. From the valley you can walk the 13km, six-hour-return track to the Ruined Castle rock formation, though at the time of writing the Ruined Castle track was closed due to bushfire damage.

The 686 bus runs between Echo Point and Scenic World, and it's on the hop-on, hop-off bus route, but it's only a 2.5km walk from Echo Point, and quite a pleasant one too.