Formerly providing a light introduction to Aboriginal culture, this popular attraction near Echo Point has disappointingly now focused its regular 30-minute live shows more on colonial mythmaking and totally bypasses contemporary issues. The short film has more of an Indigenous focus but is still disappointing. Better is the gallery that displays some good examples of Aboriginal art alongside the shop's tourist tat such as painted boomerangs and didgeridoos.
Waradah Australian Centre
Katoomba
