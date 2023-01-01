Reaching from north of Bells Line of Road to the Hunter Valley, Wollemi National Park is the state’s largest forested wilderness area (nearly 5000 sq km). Access is limited and the park’s centre is so isolated that a particular species of tree, the incredibly rare Wollemi pine, wasn’t discovered until 1994. But don’t expect to find any yourself – their location remains strictly under wraps. An equally secret site is a huge gallery of ancient Aboriginal rock art, uncovered in 2003.