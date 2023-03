One of several wildlife parks on Sydney’s fringes, Featherdale offers opportunities to get better acquainted with koalas, kookaburras, kangaroos and other Aussie critters. It's 45km west of the central city, and a popular stop for tour buses en route to the Blue Mountains. Check the website to coincide with feeding sessions. Bus 729 from Blacktown station heads here, or you can walk from Doonside.