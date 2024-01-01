Surrounded by 200-year-old camphor laurels and English oaks, this historic cottage was built in 1824 for the Macarthurs’ daughter’s governess and was later used as weekend lodgings. It narrowly escaped being flattened to make way for a car park in the 1980s. Nowadays it houses a small museum dedicated to its owners and occupants.
Hambledon Cottage
Sydney
